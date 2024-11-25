EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • The Beach Boys are bringing a taste of summer to Edmonton

    Mike Love, bottom right, leads the Beach Boys with John Stamos, foreground, at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Mike Love, bottom right, leads the Beach Boys with John Stamos, foreground, at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    Share

    March is usually a cold month in Edmonton, but The Beach Boys will bring a taste of summer with them when they perform here.

    On Monday, the band announced it will perform in 11 cities across Canada as part of its "Endless Summer Gold" tour next year.

    The Fun, Fun, Fun will take place at the Edmonton Expo Centre on March 26.

    The band formed in 1961 and has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

    Tickets go on presale Nov. 26 and general sale on Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News