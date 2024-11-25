The Beach Boys are bringing a taste of summer to Edmonton

March is usually a cold month in Edmonton, but The Beach Boys will bring a taste of summer with them when they perform here.

On Monday, the band announced it will perform in 11 cities across Canada as part of its "Endless Summer Gold" tour next year.

The Fun, Fun, Fun will take place at the Edmonton Expo Centre on March 26.

The band formed in 1961 and has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

Tickets go on presale Nov. 26 and general sale on Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.