EDMONTON -- The Billiard Club has announced it is permanently closing its doors.

The popular pool hall has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

On Thursday, it made the announcement on social media that it would not be reopening after the pandemic.

A sign on the door of the bar said the lease has been terminated because of failure to pay.

The Billiard Club has been a fixture at 105 Street and Whyte Avenue for 27 years.