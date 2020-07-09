Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
The Billiard Club is closing for good
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 5:10PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, July 9, 2020 6:06PM MDT
The Billiard Club. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- The Billiard Club has announced it is permanently closing its doors.
The popular pool hall has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
On Thursday, it made the announcement on social media that it would not be reopening after the pandemic.
A sign on the door of the bar said the lease has been terminated because of failure to pay.
The Billiard Club has been a fixture at 105 Street and Whyte Avenue for 27 years.