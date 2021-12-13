The key to using Edmonton's icy sidewalks safely? A 'penguin' shuffle, says AHS
Freezing rain in Edmonton has wreaked havoc on the city's roadways, sidewalks and pathways, leading to hundreds of calls for slips and falls this past week to Alberta Health Services.
According to a spokesperson for AHS, roughly 280 incidents were reported in the Edmonton Zone, including 57 over the weekend and nine Monday morning.
“This is significantly higher than the average for this time of year,” Kristi Bland said.
EMS averaged about 158 calls for slips and falls for the four weeks prior, between Nov. 6 and Dec. 3, Bland told CTV News Edmonton.
In a post on Twitter, Coun. Andrew Knack said crews should have been out applying calcium chloride before the freezing rain to help prevent the buildup of ice.
“That clearly didn’t happen and I know that is being addressed going forward,” he wrote.
“By not taking this step, we are stuck in the current situation of completely unsafe active pathways.”
Following the uptick of incidents, AHS has a few tips for Edmontonians to avoid injury:
- Bend slightly and walk flat footed
- Point feet out slightly like a penguin
- Keep your centre of gravity over your feet
- Watch where you’re stepping
- Take shorter, shuffle-like steps
- Keep arms down and out of pockets