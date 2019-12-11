EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra is taking audiences to a galaxy far, far away, playing music from the Star Wars franchise.

Robert Bernhardt has conducted hundreds of symphony performances, but the music of Star Wars is one he never has to force himself to get excited about.

Bernhardt has worked with the composer of the Star Wars music, John Williams, and considers him a mentor and a friend.

“He’s really one of a kind, and his generosity of spirit and creative genius makes this all the more nostalgic, emotional and fun,” said Bernhardt.

Williams’ symphonic scores of the Star Wars saga elevated movie music to new heights, said Bernhardt, and he knew something was special about this film music the moment he saw it in the theatre.

“The Star Wars comes up and that chord comes down, and you’re saying, ‘What is happening, where are we going?’”

The musical journey spans five decades, and 10 films.

And Bernhardt says the music he first heard solo sitting in a theatre in the 1970s will continue to keep going, thanks to the brilliance of its composer.

“I suspect in 50 years we’ll be listening to Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and we’ll definitely be listening to John Williams,” said Bernhardt.

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra’s Music of Star Wars is playing from Friday to Sunday at the Winspear Centre.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Graham Neil