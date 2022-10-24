The Pfizer Omicron booster is now available in Alberta. Here's what you need to know

Albertans 12 years and older were able to start receiving a Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine Monday, which targets the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

The vaccine can be given three to six months after a second dose of the primary vaccine series, or the most recent booster shot.

“We recognize that many Albertans are looking to receive their COVID-19 booster dose as we head into the fall and winter. As BA.4 and BA.5 are the prevalent strains in Alberta at this time, we are pleased to offer this additional option,” Health Minister Jason Copping wrote in a news release earlier this month.

Health Canada said on Oct. 7 that the vaccine had already been given to nearly five million people in the United States, and there are no new safety concerns.

The Moderna Spikevax bivalent vaccine, which is approved for people 18 years of age and older, has been available in Alberta for just over a month.

The Moderna vaccine also targets the original virus and the first Omicron variant, while the Pfizer shot targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains.

Appointments can be made online through the Alberta Vaccine Booking System, through a participating pharmacy, or by calling Health Link 811.

Anyone five years of age or older getting a COVID-19 shot in Alberta can also receive a flu shot at the same time, the province says.

Children ages six months to four years of age should wait 14 days between receiving their COVID-19 vaccine, influenza vaccine, or routine childhood vaccines.

With files from The Canadian Press.