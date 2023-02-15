'The rumour mill is for me': Kane pokes fun at reporters, laughs off Oilers trade speculation

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki retiring

Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, CTV News has confirmed. In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire. Her last day will be March 17, 2023.

Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Brenda Lucki, waits to appear before the Special Committee on Canada-People's Republic of China Relationship (CACN) on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island