‘The situation is quite dire’: Unions concerned over increase in weapons complaints on Edmonton transit

Unions that represent law enforcement are reporting a rise in weapons complaints at Edmonton transit centers, with 14 recorded in the past week.

Between Dec. 8 and 15, there were calls for five incidents involving bear spray, six involving knives, and three involving firearms.

In one instance, president of the Police Association Sgt. Michael Elliott said a loaded gun was involved. The union representing Transit Peace Officers confirmed a person suffering an overdose was being assisted by EMS, when the gun was discovered in their possession.

“The situation is quite dire in many parts of the system,” said Steve Bradshaw, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 569, the union which represents Transit Peace Officers.

“There’s open drug use rampant in the system. We hear that from passengers, from drivers, from peace officers, virtually everybody who uses the system.”

“THEY FEEL LIKE THE HANDCUFFS ARE ON THEM”

According to the ATU Local 569, there have been 389 weapons calls from transit centers this year to date. During the same period last year, there were 319.

“(The transit system is) perceived not to be a safe place,” Bradshaw said.

“And the perception on safety goes back to the peace officer whose responsibility it is to keep it safe. They feel like they’re not seen as doing their job, but they’re prevented from taking it any further by the fact that they don’t have the authorities that they need to be able to police it properly.”

Peace officers do have arresting power under certain circumstances, but Bradshaw said that authority does not go far enough to properly police the transit system.

“We need to get superior authorities for the peace officers themselves,” he said. “They’re the ones who are there, who are expected to police the place. They’re the ones being accused of not doing their jobs – they feel like the handcuffs are on them.”

“They need some support from the system to be able to get out there and do the job properly.”

POLICE LOOK TO INCREASE PRESENCE

In a statement to CTV News, the Edmonton Transit Service maintained that a multilayered approach to safety and security is required on transit.

“Edmonton Police Service provides critical support to individuals in emergency situations and performs proactive patrols with Transit Peace Officers in and around transit property,” ETS branch manager Carrie Hotton-MacDonald said. “The City has requested an increase in proactive patrols to complement efforts underway.”

Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee recently presented a strategy to Edmonton city council ahead of budget talks, which included plans to increase the police presence at transit centers throughout the city.