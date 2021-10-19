The Weeknd's Edmonton show postponed as he moves After Hours tour to stadiums next summer

EDMONTON -

Canadian superstar The Weeknd has moved his upcoming After Hours world tour in favour of a stadium performance in the summer of 2022.

In an Instagram post on Monday, The Weeknd said due to constraints and growing demand for more shows he wants to do something “bigger” which requires stadiums.

The tour was originally scheduled for the summer of 2020 and has once again been pushed back due to pandemic limitations.

The Weeknd was supposed to play Rogers Place in Edmonton on Jan. 17.

Those tickets will be refunded automatically, his post read. Plus, ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they officially go on sale.

No new dates have been announced yet.

Other Canadian tour stops affected include Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal.