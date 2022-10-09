'The whole world is silent': Edmonton protest rallies behind Afghanistan's Hazara people

A rally outside the Alberta Legislature Saturday afternoon highlighted the ongoing violence against the Hazara people in Afghanistan.

According to a tally compiled by The Associated Press, a suicide bombing at a Kabul education centre on Sept. 30 killed as many as 52 people — more than twice the revised death toll of 25 released by Taliban officials.

That blast blew the roof off the Kaaj Higher Educational Center as hundreds of teenage students were taking practice exams. Officials estimate dozens more were wounded.

The majority of victims were girls and women, with the youngest being a 14-year-old girl.

The Hazaras, most of whom are Shiite Muslims, are a minority in Afghanistan and are frequent targets of violence.

Nahida Yari, who recently moved to Edmonton, attended that very same school. She lost her older sister, Sohaila Yari, two years ago to a similar attack at Kabul University.

Twenty-two people and 27 others were wounded, KabulNow reported at the time.

Sohaila was studying public policy and was close to graduating.

After the latest attack, Nahida said she needed to raise her voice and stand in solidarity with those protesting in Afghanistan.

"I didn't have a chance to speak about it years ago," she said. "This is the chance for me to raise my voice."

"This is my responsibility to raise our voices because the genocide has been going on for decades," Nahida added. "We've lost several students. We've lost several friends. We've lost them at schools, wedding halls, gyms, everywhere."

"We're witnessing this genocide going on and the whole world is silent."

Sohaila Yari was killed in a November 2020 attack at Kabul University (Supplied).

Dozens of Edmontonians attended the rally Saturday afternoon to raise their voices against the ongoing discrimination.

"I am worried about those back in Afghanistan," Nahida said. "They cannot speak. They don't have the same chances I have.

"This is my responsibility now to raise their voices because they can't."

With files from The Associated Press