A day after Lac Ste. Anne declared a state of agricultural disaster, the county says it is feed that was most affected by flooding last month.

In the last six weeks, some areas have received more than 400 millimetres of rain, the county said.

"One-hundred per cent of the farmers in this county have been affected," said Stacy Berry, an assistant to the manager of agricultural services in Lac Ste. Anne County.

The ground is too soft to roll on heavy equipment, and the hay is too wet to bail or store.

"It's the worst I've seen and I've lived here 80 years," Gordon Adam said. "We have no good quality hay up this year."

After declaring a disaster, Lac Ste. Anne could receive relief funding from the province.

