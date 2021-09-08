EDMONTON -- The Winspear Centre and Citadel Theatre are now requiring proof of vaccination for people over 12 attending performances, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Alberta.

Beginning Sept. 15, the Citadel Theatre is requiring proof of vaccination for every person 12 and up upon entry of the building, attending performances and participating in Foote Theatre School Classes.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attendance will also be accepted.

For the Foote Theatre School, proof of vaccination will only need to be shown once. If using a negative COVID-19 test, the Citadel says one will need to be provided upon each entry of the building.

Electronic or paper records will be accepted.

Children under 12 years of age will not need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, but must provide proof that they are younger than 12.

The Winspear Centre requires proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test within 48 hours of attendance effective Oct. 1.

According to their website, the Winspear Centre already requires all staff and musicians to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Everyone 12 and older must present proof of full vaccination upon arrival at the venue. Electronic and paper copies will be accepted.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult. The venue is also reminding visitors that masks are mandatory.

Personal health records will not be saved, stored or shared at either location.