These 4 outdoor pools in Edmonton are closing on Monday
CTV News Edmonton
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 2:47PM MDT
As cooler weather settles in over Edmonton, the city is closing a number of outdoor pools next week.
The following pools will shut down for the season on Monday, Sept. 2:
- Fred Broadstock Outdoor Pool
- Borden Park Natural Swimming Pool
- Oliver Outdoor Pool
- Mill Creek Outdoor Pool
Queen Elizabeth will stay open until at least Sept. 8, after which the city will reassess weather conditions.