These are the movies playing at Churchill Square starting next week

The City of Edmonton's Movies on the Square are back next Wednesday.

The free, family-friendly event returns to Churchill Square with The Princess Bride on Aug. 17 at 9 p.m.

The rest of the schedule includes:

Josie and the Pussycats on Aug. 24 at 8:45 p.m.

Labyrinth on Aug. 30 at 8:30 p.m.

Kubo and the Two Strings on Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

Pre-movie entertainment starts at 6 p.m. and food trucks will be on-site from 6 to 9 p.m.

Movies will be shown on a three-storey high inflatable screen and closed captioning will be offered when available, the city said.

People who dress up in the movie's theme will have a chance to win a prize.

Attendees are reminded to bring their own lawn chairs.