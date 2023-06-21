These celebrities are coming to the 2023 Edmonton Expo

The Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo announced on Wednesday some of the artists coming to this year's edition.

The list of celebrities, voice actors and creators includes:

Giancarlo Esposito - “Moff Gideon”, The Mandalorian; “Gus Fring”, Breaking Bad

Carl Weathers - “Greef Karga”, The Mandalorian

Emily Swallow - “The Armorer”, The Mandalorian

Jonathan Frakes - “Commander William Riker”, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Picard

Vivien Lyra Blair - “Princess Leia”, Obi-Wan Kenobi

James Marsters - “Spike”, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Gates McFadden - “Beverly Crusher”, Star Trek: The Next Generation

Monica Rial - “Tsuyu Asui”, My Hero Academia

Trina Nishimura - “Kiyoka Jiro”, My Hero Academia

Clifford Chapin - “Katsuki Bakugo”, My Hero Academia

Kristen McGuire - “Tatami Nakagame”, My Hero Academia

Maile Flanagan - “Naruto Uzumaki”, Naruto

The event takes place Sept. 15 to 17 at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Tickets are available online.