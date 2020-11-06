EDMONTON -- Five Edmonton stores reported positive COVID-19 tests among staff members on Friday.

Two employees at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 188 38 Ave. have tested positive. They were last at work on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

One employee at Chris’ No Frills at 15411 97 St. who was last at work on Oct. 27 has tested positive.

The Sobeys location at 9611 167 Avenue confirmed a case. That employee was last at work on Nov. 1.

Two Sobeys stores on Edmonton’s south side have one employee each with COVID-19.

The employee at 5309 Ellerslie Road was last at work on Oct. 31.

The employee at 5011 23 Ave. was last at work on Nov. 1.

On Nov. 5, Alberta Health reported about 800 new cases, prompting a warning from Hinshaw that without a decline in active cases, more action will be needed to protect Alberta's health-care system.