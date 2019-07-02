The NDP is accusing the UCP government of misleading the public about Alberta’s finances.

A quarterly fiscal report released on Friday shows the province’s deficit had shrunk to $6.7 billion, about $2.1 billion lower than was projected by the NDP.

The Opposition says the numbers are proof its government was on the right track—and that a quiet release of the report by the UCP is the party trying to cover up good news.

“Make no mistake: They are hiding a bit of an agenda here,” Opposition Finance Critic Shannon Phillips said of the UCP government.

Meanwhile, the finance minister told media what the report actually demonstrates is a need for major change.

“The NDP would call a $6.7-billion deficit and a trajectory to a $100-billion dollar deficit good news,” Travis Toews said. “We don’t see that as good news.”

The Opposition has questioned how the provincial government will balance the province’s finances while also giving the go-ahead to a $4.5-billion corporate tax cut. Instead, the NDP has claimed the UCP is trying to paint a dire financial picture ahead of public sector layoffs.

In Tuesday’s Question Period, Alberta’s current premier and last premier went head-to-head on the issue.

“To the Premier, will he now abandon his pre-election fear and smear and admit the numbers we reported to Albertans were the truth?” Opposition Leader Rachel Notley asked.

“Mr. Speaker, they didn’t shrink the deficit. They created the deficit,” Premier Jason Kenney responded.

“One of the reasons they were fired by Albertans in April is because they had one of the worst fiscal records in Alberta history.”

Notley said under her government, frontline services were protected, Alberta investment increased, and the province led Canada in economic growth.

“Now that’s he’s been proven wrong, he wants to claim that our future plans are off. But here’s the thing: That’s under his watch, Mr. Speaker. Why won’t the premier admit that it’s his $4.5-billion corporate tax giveaway to friends and insiders that is actually unsustainable and irresponsible?” Notley said.

At the release of the report, Toews called the province’s debt unsustainable, adding the government would be “taking every measure possible to ensure this is brought under control to get Alberta on a path to balance.”

A budget from the Kenney government is not expected before the fall, after an appointed panel reports on ways the province can save money.

With files from Dan Grummett