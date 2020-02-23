EDMONTON -- Dr. Don Wilson worries about the cost of health care, but he disagrees with the province's approach to savings.

"The problem with what the government is doing is its attacking primary care," Wilson told CTV News Edmonton.

Family doctors like himself often treat seniors with pulmonary, cardiac and memory issues.

"They can't get seen in 15 minutes, they need that extra time."

How doctors are paid for that extra time is at the crux of a plan being imposed by the province after talks with the Alberta Medical Association broke down.

Right now Wilson bills the province $38 for a standard 15 minute visit, but if a patient is more complex and needs more time, he'll add what's called a complex fee modifier to the bill. That means charging an extra 18 dollars for 10 minutes.

But province is taking that option away, citing misuse.

"We don't have that many complex patients in the system to justify 50 percent of eligible visits," said Health Minister Tyler Shandro on Friday.

But Wilson says half his patients do require more than 15 minutes of his time, and paying rent, staff, and equipment with less compensation will have consequences.

"You can't sit there and spend 25 minutes with a patient if I'm paid the same amount as if I spent 10 or 15 minutes with them," Wilson said.

Wilson wants the Alberta Medical Association and the province to re-open negotiations.

The province has said it is willing to go back to the table, provided doctors are willing to help them cut costs.