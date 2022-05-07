'They're amazing people in our community': RISE Awards celebrate immigrants in Edmonton
The 17th anniversary of the Recognizing Immigrant Success in Edmonton (RISE) Awards was held Friday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
The RISE Awards started in the wake of the 9/11 tragedy in New York as a way to celebrate and honour the work that immigrants do in Edmonton, according to the executive director of the Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers (EMCN).
"There was a rise in xenophobia and racism, and we thought, 'Hey, they're amazing people in our community, they're community builders, let's celebrate them,'" said Meghan Klein.
The EMCN started the RISE Awards in 2003 to recognize "individuals and local organizations for their commendable service to building strong communities through social, cultural and economic development," according to the organization.
"One of the shocker stats when I started in this role is that one in four Edmontonians was actually born outside of Canada," said Klein. "Think about that and think about our city, it is being built by people who came from all over the world.
"It's a pretty important and large segment of our community."
On Friday, the seven recipients of the 2021 awards were also honoured, after that year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.
The EMCN also celebrated its 40th anniversary at the event Friday, though Thursday actually marked the organization's 41st anniversary, added Klein.
"(EMCN) started with three Mennonite churches, and they wanted to help the people who were coming over from Vietnam who were coming over as refugees," said Klein. "We're still doing it today with people from Afghanistan and from Ukraine and from all over."
The RISE Awards were emceed by CTV News Edmonton's chief meteorologist Josh Classen.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada is confronting a massive immigration backlog. This is what it looks like for those facing delays
Canada continues to be one of the top destinations for immigrants around the world. But a CTVNews.ca analysis found backlogs, processing times and lack of communication are causing mounting frustrations among those seeking their Canadian dream.
Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 26 dead
Relatives of the missing in Cuba's capital desperately searched Saturday for victims of an explosion at one of Havana's most luxurious hotels that killed at least 26 people.
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on Saturday and bombarded a besieged steel mill in Mariupol, hoping to complete their conquest of the port in time for Victory Day celebrations. Ukraine announced that all women, children and older adults had been evacuated from the mill, a key Russian war objective.
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public -- a sharp, hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.
Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1
“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.
What we know about the officer who ran off with an Alabama inmate
As the hunt for former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White enters its seventh day, questions about White continue to arise. Here is what we know about her.
Retired general Jonathan Vance loses military honour at his own request
Retired gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada's former chief of the defence staff, has terminated his appointment to a major Canadian military honour.
Kenney reminds Conservative leadership hopefuls 'you’ve got to unite the party' after 'feisty' first debate
In reflecting on the jabs traded at the first unofficial Conservative leadership debate, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says it's important for all candidates to remember their job of unifying the party.
Calgary
-
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Hwy. 22
Cochrane RCMP say a motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash on Highway 22 on Saturday afternoon.
-
'That extra 10%': Calgary says everyone needs to push harder in Game 3
The Calgary Flames didn't have any trouble scoring goals in the regular season. The Flames scored 293 goals – seventh best in the National Hockey League.
-
Flames fans fired up for Game 3 playoff tilt in Dallas
Fans of the Calgary Flames are repping their favourite jerseys, heading down to the Red Mile and cheering louder than ever in hopes of rallying their team to a Game 3 playoff victory against the Dallas Stars.
Saskatoon
-
Thunderstorm advisory released for southeast Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is currently tracking a line of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong sized hail as well as heavy rain.
-
Canada is confronting a massive immigration backlog. This is what it looks like for those facing delays
Canada continues to be one of the top destinations for immigrants around the world. But a CTVNews.ca analysis found backlogs, processing times and lack of communication are causing mounting frustrations among those seeking their Canadian dream.
-
'I don’t think we’re in a state of worry yet': Sask. farmers reporting slower than average start to seeding
Producers throughout Saskatchewan are facing delayed seeding due to cooler temperatures and an early spring snowstorm, according to the province’s first crop report of 2022.
Regina
-
Thunderstorm advisory released for southeast Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is currently tracking a line of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong sized hail as well as heavy rain.
-
Teens charged with second degree murder: Punnichy RCMP
RCMP have charged two teens in relation to the murder of 37-year-old Glenn Worme of George Gordon First Nation.
-
'We won this for the city of Estevan:' Bruins end 22 year championship drought
The Estevan Bruins are the 2022 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) champions after a 2-0 win over the Flin Flon Bombers in game 7.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices in N.S. skyrocket again to new record highs
Gas prices in Nova Scotia hit a record high on Friday as the cost of gas surged by 11 cents overnight.
-
Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1
“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.
-
Fenwick, N.S., fire sends two to hospital, destroys home Saturday
Two people have been sent to hospital after a structure fire caused significant damage to a home in Fenwick, N.S., Saturday morning.
Toronto
-
Mother and daughter reunite in Toronto after 80 years of separation
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
-
Ontario reports 1,563 people in hospital with COVID-19, 24 more deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,563 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 patients in intensive care.
-
GTA gas prices to hit $2.10 per litre by end of May, analyst says
Prices at the pumps are estimated to hit a whopping $2.10 per litre in the Greater Toronto Area by the end of the month, according to one analyst.
Montreal
-
Luxury vehicles of former federal cabinet minister torched in Montreal suburb
The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a fire at a former federal cabinet minister's residence destroyed two vehicles.
-
Around 100 firefighters called to four-alarm blaze in the Plateau
About 15 people were evacuated from homes and commercial buildings after a fire broke out in the Plateau -- some of whom were partway through getting new tattoos.
-
Montreal researchers develop web-based tool to monitor COVID-19 risk in buildings
Researchers at Concordia University in Montreal have developed a web tool to help assess a building's risk level for COVID-19 transmission and offer possible solutions.
Ottawa
-
Queen's University apologizes for sending out admittance letters by mistake
Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. is apologizing for mistakenly sending admission emails to applicants who had not yet been accepted.
-
Ottawa police break up drug distribution network in the capital
Seven people are facing charges after officers searched six homes in Ottawa on Friday morning following the investigation dubbed “Project Road Runner.”
-
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says Ottawa Senators aren't currently for sale
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the Ottawa Senators are not currently for sale following the death of owner Eugene Melnyk.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers ready for second round matchup with Windsor
After clinching their first series win over the London Knights in more than a decade, the Kitchener Rangers are set to open the second round of the OHL Playoffs against the Windsor Spitfires.
-
McDougall Road reopened after residential fire in Waterloo: WRPS
A stretch of McDougall Road in Waterloo has reopened to traffic after emergency services responded to a residential fire on Saturday morning.
-
Former Waterloo region teacher launches $1.75M lawsuit against WRDSB
A Waterloo region teacher who was removed from a public school board meeting in January after her comments were deemed transphobic by the chair is now suing the board.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal Workplace Accident
Greater Sudbury Police investigate workplace fatality
-
Walks highlights the need for workplace safety
Over one hundred people in Sudbury took part in "Steps For Life" a national walk to raise awareness and about workplace fatalities, injuries and illnesses.
-
The 5th Annual Strong Minds Run For Change in Sault Ste. Marie
The 5th Annual Strong Minds Run For Change in Sault Ste. Marie is being hailed as a success by organizers.
Winnipeg
-
60 mm of rain could be coming to Manitoba over the next week
A series of precipitation systems could bring between 40 and 60 millimetres (mm) of rain to Manitoba over the next five to seven days, with the chance of some areas getting even more than that.
-
Road construction season kicking it into high gear in Winnipeg
Road construction season is about to kick into high gear in Winnipeg as work starts Sunday to upgrade two major routes, and this has businesses along the way bracing for a hit.
-
Environment Canada warns of potential thunderstorms, tornado in Manitoba
Environment Canada is warning Manitoba residents of the risks of severe thunderstorms that could result in a tornados in some parts of the province.
Vancouver
-
Arrest made after caught-on-camera transit assault of teen on Surrey bus
After transit police released video this week of an assault on a teenage girl on a bus in Surrey, an arrest has been made.
-
Driver crashes into police SUV, through Subway window in West Kelowna
A driver who ran a stop sign, T-boned a police vehicle, and crashed through a restaurant window early Saturday morning was arrested for being impaired in West Kelowna.
-
The regional picture: COVID-19 hospitalizations declined in B.C. this week, but not everywhere
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals declined this week for the first time in more than a month, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's weekly update on pandemic data.
Vancouver Island
-
Charges announced in 2018 killing of 6-year-old Port Alberni boy
Police have announced first-degree murder charges in the case of a six-year-old boy killed in Port Alberni in 2018.
-
Victoria police seek witnesses to break-in thwarted by worker
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a thwarted break-and-enter attempt in the city Thursday morning.
-
'It's been incredibly frustrating': Would-be travellers face long line to renew passports in Victoria
Destiny Lewis was waiting, hoping, praying her passport would be finally ready as she stood in the line-up out the passport office in Victoria Friday, just days before her scheduled Hawaii getaway.