'They want a fair deal': Thousands of federal workers hit Edmonton streets as part of cross-country job action

"What do we want?" shouted a woman wearing a bright vest with the word "solidarity" written across the back, marching along a downtown Edmonton sidewalk early Wednesday morning.

"Contracts!" dozens of other federal workers shouted back at her.

"When do we want it?"

"Now!"

The picket lines in front of Canada Place and other locations around the city began to form around 7 a.m. and grew steadily throughout the morning.

In total,some 155,000 federal public servants across the country are striking over locked negotiations between the federal government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada. The union is calling the strike action one of the largest in Canadian history.

Alberta's capital city is home to roughly 4,000 federal employees, the Edmonton strike captain told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

"You tell people you want a contract and when they aren't able to come through for you, people come out," Tony McFetridge explained. "They want to be heard. They want a fair deal."

Wage increases are among the public servants' top demands. The union has pushed for annual increases of 4.5 per cent for three years, saying raises are necessary to keep up with inflation and the rising cost of living.

The Treasury Board says it offered the union a nine per cent raise over three years on Sunday, on the recommendation of the third-party Public Interest Commission.

Workers also want to work remotely, as they did throughout the pandemic, a Canadian Revenue Agency employee of nearly 19 years told CTV News Edmonton.

"We've proven that we can work from home, we deserve remote work, it's better for the government for us to have remote work, more economically feasible," Stasi L'Hirondelle said.

"We work hard. We've been here throughout the pandemic working hard, making sure benefits were issued, helping keep food on the tables for many Canadians across the country coast to coast to coast."

'CANNOT WRITE A BLANK CHEQUE'

In Ottawa midday Wednesday, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier called the strike disappointing and maintained the government's offer is competitive.

"To all federal public servants across the country who work hard every day, your work is valued by Canadians and by us. We will continue to work with the PSAC to reach agreements that are fair and competitive, but we cannot do that unless the union is prepared to compromise.

"We cannot write a blank cheque," Fortier said.

Government House Leader Mark Holland would not discuss potential back-to-work legislation, telling reporters he's "not clairvoyant."

"I wish I had a crystal ball. At this point, all I can say is that our teams are ready and willing at any given time," echoed the executive regional executive vice president of the prairies chapter of PSAC, Marianne Hladun.

"Here's the thing: We're not MPs. We're not senators. We don't have their gold-plated pensions and health plans and unlimited sick leave. We are not bureaucrats. We're not executives. We are the lowest paid of the federal government workers across this country. We are the people that clean the government office building. We are the plumbers, the electricians, the mail room clerks who open your tax returns to be able to process it," the Winnipeg-based leader said in an interview.

"We will stand to benefit from this, but all workers should be entitled to a living wage and a living wage that meets the cost of living."

Essential services are still being provided, but the public has been warned about delays. More information about how the strike will impact services is available here.

"If people have issues with how long it's going to take, put pressure on your member of parliament, get them to the table, bargain fairly, and give us a contract," L'Hirondelle suggested.

In Edmonton, strikers may also be picketing at the Edmonton Institution for Women, Edmonton Institution, Edmonton Area Parole Office and Edmonton Garrison.

Police are warning commuters there may be traffic delays in those areas.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca