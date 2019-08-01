A couple from Vancouver Island had their downtown Edmonton Airbnb broken into Sunday.

Kat and Rod Gordon told CTV News Edmonton they dropped off their things at the Airbnb, located by Central LRT Station, and went out. When the couple returned, the lights were on, metal music was blaring, and personal belongings were missing. But there was no one there.

"At first, we thought there had been a double booking," Kat said. "But when we had seen our luggage unpacked, it became very disturbing."

The Gordons said the people who broke in also washed their clothes, left a bowl of cigarettes … and a note that said, “We are here! Today is the best day of the rest of our lives!”

"They left a note to say it was one of the best days of their life, but it was one of our worst," Kat said.

The couple reported the incident to police and security showed them a photo of the possible suspects.

"That image showed a male and a female in it, and from head to toe were wearing our clothes," Kat said. “We were worried they might come back because the other thing that we had seen was that they had washed their own clothes in the washer. And the clothes were still there.”

Erika Berney, the Airbnb host, said she changes the door code every time she has a guest.

“I honestly have no idea how this could have happened," Berney said. "And how it happened … it’s really upsetting."

The Gordons received a refund. They say they’re hopeful police will find the people behind the break-in.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman