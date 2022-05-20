Things to do in Edmonton on May long weekend

You have three days off and don't know what to do? You've come to the right place. CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of events around the city this weekend.

Fort Edmonton Park

Take a walk back in time as Fort Edmonton Park opens for the season at 10 a.m. on May 21. This is the first full season for the park since its renovations in 2020.

Be advised that face masks on the train and streetcars (transit spaces) are required under the City’s Temporary Transit Facilities Face Mask Bylaw. This bylaw aligns with the mandatory mask requirements put in place by the Government of Alberta.

The new stop brings streetcar service back to Whyte Avenue in south central Edmonton (CTV News Edmonton/Evan Klippenstein).

High Level Bridge Streetcar

See the North Saskatchewan River from a historic streetcar. The streetcar ride is open again for the season, with a new stop on Whyte Avenue.



Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village/Celebration of Dance

The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village east of Edmonton reopens for the season at 10 a.m. on May 21. See how early Ukrainian settlers to Alberta lived and worked at this living museum. On May 23, come out for the Celebration of Dance from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scooby Doo pyjama party at the Telus World of Science

Get your jammies on and catch a screening of Scoob! at the Telus World of Science IMAX. Show starts at 9 a.m. on May 21.

City of Edmonton Play Rangers

Take your little outdoor enthusiasts (ages 6-12) to Kinsmen Park or Castledowns Park between 12 and 6 p.m. on May 21 for free programming focused on orienteering, shelter building, and games.

Spray parks

Some Edmonton spray parks open May 21 for the season. Visit the city’s website for locations.

Alberta Railway Museum

Train enthusiasts rejoice, the Alberta Railway Museum opens for the season on May 21 at 10 a.m.

Midway fair at Millwoods Town Centre

Whether you enjoy a funhouse or a merry-go-round, you’ll find something to do at the midway at Millwoods Town Centre. The carnival starts May 20 and runs until May 23.

The Magical Music of Harry Potter

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra will be featuring the music of Harry Potter on May 21 at 7:30 p.m. and May 22 at 2:30 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

The Battle of Alberta returns to Edmonton on May 22 at Rogers Place. Fans who don’t have tickets to the game can attend the tailgate party at Ice District Plaza.

Edmonton Oil Kings vs. Winnipeg Ice

Looking to catch some hockey action but can’t afford an Oilers ticket? The Edmonton Oil Kings play the Winnipeg Ice on May 23 at 7 p.m. at Rogers Place. Tickets start at $25.