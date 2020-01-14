This Edmonton tower is getting a $30M upgrade
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:56PM MST
Concept art for the Manulife Place renovation. (Source: ManulifePlace.com)
EDMONTON -- Construction will begin later this year on a major update to Manulife Place.
Manulife Investment Management announced on Tuesday that the tower would be getting a $30 million facelift.
Renovations will include an update to the building’s façade, moving retail storefronts to different parts of the building, and a 45,000 square foot rooftop terrace.
The announcement came three days after former Manulife Place tenant Holt Renfrew closed its Edmonton store permanently.