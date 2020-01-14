EDMONTON -- Construction will begin later this year on a major update to Manulife Place.

Manulife Investment Management announced on Tuesday that the tower would be getting a $30 million facelift.

Renovations will include an update to the building’s façade, moving retail storefronts to different parts of the building, and a 45,000 square foot rooftop terrace.

The announcement came three days after former Manulife Place tenant Holt Renfrew closed its Edmonton store permanently.