EDMONTON -- People in parts of the capital region were scratching their heads Wednesday, after spotting what looked like a giant hole in the clouds.

CTV Edmonton's Chief Meteorologist Josh Classen came to the rescue, pointing out on Twitter that it's called a fallstreak hole.

A fallstreak hole, also known as hole-punch clouds, form when part of a cloud of water droplets freeze into ice crystals, says the Cloud Appreciation Society website.

The website also says that an aircraft flying through the cloud can be enough to cool the water droplets and cause the effect.