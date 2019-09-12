

The Edmonton Police Service Hate Crimes Unit is investigating after a local LGBTQ2S+ gym says it was doxed by a group.

In a statement on Facebook, the Queerflex board claimed it was doxed by a group called Patriot Pride Canada Wide on Tuesday.

Doxing is releasing private information about a person or an organization on the internet.

Edmonton police confirmed to CTV News Edmonton its hate crimes unit is investigating thedoxing.

Queerflex has cancelled all group classes while police investigate.

"This incident has shaken QUEERFLEX staff, patrons, volunteers and the board of directors," the Queerflex Board of Directors told CTV News Edmonton in a statement.

Queerflex also said it is working to improve its security.

"These incidents are understandably scary. QUEERFLEX will do everything in its power to ensure that it remains a safe space for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and their diverse wellness needs when it reopens."

NDP MLA Janis Irwin, who says Queerflex is close to her heart, denounced the incident on Twitter.