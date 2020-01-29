This is how you can get involved in Bell Let's Talk Day
Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 5:32AM MST
EDMONTON -- Today is Bell Let's Talk Day, raising awareness and sparking conversations around mental health.
2020 marks the tenth year of the annual day to create positive change.
For every text or call on the Bell network and every social media post using #BellLetsTalk, Bell will donate 5 cents to Canadian mental health initiatives.
More than one billion messages have been sent and shared since 2011, raising a total of $100,695,763.75.
Here's how you can get involved and spark a donation:
- Talk: Every mobile and every long distance call made by Bell wireless and phone customers
- Text: Every text message sent by Bell wireless customers
- Twitter: Every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk, featuring the special Bell Let’s Talk emoji, and every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view.
- Facebook: Every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view and every use of the Bell Let’s Talk frame
- Instagram: Every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view
- Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let’s Talk filter and every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view
- YouTube: Every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view