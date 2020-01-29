EDMONTON -- Today is Bell Let's Talk Day, raising awareness and sparking conversations around mental health.

2020 marks the tenth year of the annual day to create positive change.

For every text or call on the Bell network and every social media post using #BellLetsTalk, Bell will donate 5 cents to Canadian mental health initiatives.

Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day. For every view of this video ��, Bell will donate 5¢ towards Canadian mental health initiatives. Watch now and retweet this post to help us spread the word! #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/mesNKy6uAe — Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 29, 2020

More than one billion messages have been sent and shared since 2011, raising a total of $100,695,763.75.

Here's how you can get involved and spark a donation: