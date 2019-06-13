

CTV News Edmonton





If you’re driving near the Villeneuve Airport on Thursday evening or Friday morning and you see smoke or flames, don’t be alarmed, it’s part of a training exercise.

The Edmonton Airport Authority says airport and regional emergency teams will be participating in a full-scale emergency exercise using a mobile fire training simulator.

The exercise will take place between 9 a.m. and noon on Friday, but a spokesperson for the airport says residents might see smoke on Thursday evening between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. as part of the pre-training exercise.

Operations at the airport will not be impacted.

The Villeneuve Airport is about 40 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.