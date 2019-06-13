This is only a test: Smoke and fire part of airport training exercise
The Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer is used in a training exercise. (SOURCE: EDMONTON AIRPORTS)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 11:18AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 13, 2019 12:54PM MDT
If you’re driving near the Villeneuve Airport on Thursday evening or Friday morning and you see smoke or flames, don’t be alarmed, it’s part of a training exercise.
The Edmonton Airport Authority says airport and regional emergency teams will be participating in a full-scale emergency exercise using a mobile fire training simulator.
The exercise will take place between 9 a.m. and noon on Friday, but a spokesperson for the airport says residents might see smoke on Thursday evening between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. as part of the pre-training exercise.
Operations at the airport will not be impacted.
The Villeneuve Airport is about 40 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.