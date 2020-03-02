EDMONTON -- MacEwan University’s annual Pride Week begins Monday with a parade through the City Centre Campus.

We are marching into #MacEwanPride Week tomorrow! Join us for our fourth annual march across campus to celebrate the beginning of Pride Week and to show support for our LGBTQ2S+ community. https://t.co/84PxQMlMzY pic.twitter.com/pMDkKOlwEK — MacEwan University (@MacEwanU) March 1, 2020

The theme for 2020 is ‘Intersections of Pride,’ celebrating the diversity of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

“We continue to have work to do, to make sure that it’s safe and inclusive for everyone,” MacEwan professor Dr. Kris Wells said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton. “Pride Week talks about where we’ve been and where we need to go.”

Events include a Human Library sharing the stories of alumni and community members, a panel on LGBTQ2S+ health care experiences in Alberta and a drag show.

MLA Janis Irwin will be speaking about her experience as an openly LGBTQ person in modern politics and about the importance of Pride.

“When I was a university student – which wasn’t that long ago – we didn’t have these opportunities on campus,” Irwin said. “So just the growth that we’ve seen [in] inclusivity on campuses of the last couple of years even as been huge, so it’s really promising for me.”

This year marks the fourth annual Pride Week at MacEwan University. It runs from March 2 to 6, 2020.