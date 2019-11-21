For 50 years, the Singing Christmas Tree has brought people together to celebrate the holiday season.

This December, the curtain will fall for the final time.

"It's just time," John Cameron said. "It's been a 50-year tradition in Edmonton and lots of people have come and seen it and it's just time to move on and we're gonna go out with a great big bang."

The final performances of the Singing Christmas Tree begin Dec. 19 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

Organizers say tickets for the five shows are almost sold out.

The Singing Christmas Tree concert includes 150 choir members singing in a 35-foot tree, dancing and more. It raises funds to support the John Cameron Changing Lives Foundation.