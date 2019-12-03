EDMONTON -- If you drive an F250 or F350 from the 2000s, you might want to take extra precautions. The Insurance Bureau of Canada has released its Top Ten Stolen Vehicles list for 2019, and Ford pickup trucks make up 80 per cent of the list.

2019 Top 10 Stolen Vehicles:

Ford 350SD AWD 2007 Ford 350SD AWD 2006 Ford 350SD AWD 2005 Ford 350SD AWD 2004 Ford 250SD AWD 2006 Ford 350SD AWD 2003 Lexus RX350/RX350L/RX450h/RX450hL 4DR AWD 2018 Ford F250 SD 4WD 2005 Ford F350 SD 4AWD 2002 Honda Civic Si 2DR Coupe 1998

Thieves are also coming up with new ways to steal vehicles without the keys.

“Electronic auto theft is on the rise across the country as more vehicles are equipped with technology like keyless entry fobs,” said Bryan Gast, National Director of Investigative Services, IBC in a news release. “Regardless of how a vehicle is stolen, auto theft is a serious threat to Public Safety and continues to cost all Canadians.”

IBC says thieves can use wireless transmitters to intercept the signal from a keyless entry fob to gain entrance to your vehicle. IBC suggests storing keyless entry fobs away from the front door of your home or in a box or bag where the signal can’t be intercepted.

Other tips to prevent your vehicle from being stolen include:

Install an immobilizing device which prevents thieves from bypassing the ignition and hot-wiring a vehicle. This can include devices that require wireless ignition authentication or starter, ignition and fuel pump disablers.

Install a tracking device that emits a signal to police or a monitoring station if a vehicle is stolen.

Never leave a vehicle running when unattended.

Lock the doors and close all windows when parked.

Make sure to park in well-lit areas or in the garage.

Use a visible or audible device that shows thieves a vehicle is protected.

Consider using a deterrent like a steering wheel or brake pedal lock.

Don't leave personal information, like insurance and ownership documents, in the glove box when parked.

According to IBC, auto theft costs Canadians about $1 billion every year. The most common uses for stolen vehicles are joyrides, or being sold by organized crime groups or stripped down for parts.