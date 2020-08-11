EDMONTON -- A unique mural to commemorate the 2020 NHL playoffs in Edmonton is almost complete.

Artist David Arrigo's design features the captains of each of the 12 teams in the Western Conference hub and is signed by all of them.

Arrigo has been working with the NHL for two decades and also painted Oilers goalie Mike Smith's masks.

He was invited to create this legacy piece to mark the unique season and Edmonton's selection as a hub city. He has been working inside the NHL bubble since Aug. 7.

The mural will be finished before Tuesday's game and will be on display on the main concourse.