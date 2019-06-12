

CTV News Edmonton





Japenase clothing retailer Uniqlo is coming to Edmonton, the brand confirmed in a statement to CTV News.

The store, which focuses on reasonably priced basics, is expected to open in West Edmonton Mall in fall of 2019.

It will be the first location for the company in Alberta.

“Edmonton has always been part of our national expansion strategy of bringing UNIQLO and LifeWear to Canadians.”

“Entering the Alberta market at West Edmonton Mall was a strategic step for us to bring LifeWear to more customers in Canada.”

Uniqlo currently has Canadian stores in the Toronto and Vancouver areas.