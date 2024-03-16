EDMONTON
    • Thousands of art pieces fill Bonnie Doon mall for 3-day artwalk

    Thousands of artworks were brought to the Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre for a three day art walk beginning on March 15, 2024.
    Thousands of artworks filled the halls of Bonnie Doon mall over the weekend.

    The three-day Night of Artists art walk kicked off Friday, bringing together more than 3,000 pieces of art artworks from 125 artists.

    Saturday night, a gala will be held to raise money for Amy's House, an organization helping cancer patients who need to travel to Edmonton for treatment.

    Phil Alain, founder of Night of Artists, started Amy's House after his wife Amy died of cancer in 2019.

    It's a home away from home for cancer patients who need to travel long distances for treatment in Edmonton.

    "It's my goal to kind of provide the accommodations for them, because that's what my wife actually wanted before she passed away," Alain said. "She wanted to create a place for people to get comfort while they're going through the treatments."

    During the gala, the mall will shut down to become a giant ballroom offering live art, musical acts, appetizers and a silent auction.

    "You can wander the mall with a glass of wine, watch fashion shows, bid on artwork and listen to music throughout the entire mall and just have a great time," Alain said.

    Alain is hoping to raise $20,000 for Amy's House.

    The gala begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 online or $30 at the door. 

    The art walk will return to Bonnie Doon Mall Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

    For more information, you can visit the Night of Artists website

