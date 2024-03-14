EDMONTON
    • Thousands of Edmonton city workers expected to strike over contract demands

    A file photo of Edmonton Tower. (CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of Edmonton Tower. (CTV News Edmonton)
    EDMONTON -

    More than 5,000 Edmonton civic workers are expected to walk off their jobs this morning in a strike that will affect services from criminal record checks to recreation centres. 

    Members of the Civic Service Union are slated to begin their strike over contract negotiations at 11 a.m.

    Edmonton's public libraries have announced plans to close during the strike, which would involve library staff as well as administrative staff for the Edmonton Police Service and the municipal government.

    Those preparing to strike include emergency 9-1-1 operators as well as those who conduct criminal record checks and firearms renewals.

    Affected city staff include help-line operators, recreation centre staff, accounting employees and clerks. 

    The union has not had a contract since 2020 and is looking for a three-year deal that would cover up to 2023 with a five per cent raise.

    The city has said service disruptions are expected. However, fire and rescue, transit, construction, snow-clearing and waste collection will continue.

    The last strike by the Civic Service Union was in 1976. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.

