Three family members found dead in Lac Ste Anne County

Three people in the same family are dead after crews discovered their bodies Tuesday in Lac Ste Anne County.

RCMP reported Monday that three members of the Pelsma family were missing.

Kelly, 39, Laura, 37, and Dylan, 8, hadn't been heard from since Saturday, were believed to be using the family UTV side-by-side and were overdue for a function they were planning to attend, said a news release from Parkland RCMP.

Search efforts by emergency services personnel, Edmonton police and ground search-and-rescue volunteers focused on the family's last known location near the Alexis Bridge off Range Road 40A, about 90 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

RCMP Cpl. Patrick Lambert told CTV News Edmonton it is his understanding that the vehicle and the occupants encountered either broken ice or water at the site where recovery efforts took place.

He said personnel's underwater efforts recovered the bodies of the two adults, not the child.

Parkland RCMP, Lac Ste Anne County fire personnel and an underwater team recovered the bodies, which were taken to the medical examiner in Edmonton.