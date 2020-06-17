EDMONTON -- There are two long-term care homes and one group home in the Edmonton region dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Alberta government previously confirmed an outbreak at Shepherd's Care Kensington Village in March. There are currently no tests pending, and no new COVID cases recently at the facility.

Revera Miller Crossing has been on outbreak since June 3 when a staff member became symptomatic, according to an AHS memo. Currently there are four cases of COVID-19 in the facility.

CapitalCare Grandview had a non-clinical staff member test positive for COVID-19 on June 12, and a clinical staff member test positive on June 14. AHS says extensive testing is underway on staff and residents of the facility.

Good Samaritan Westpark Group Home in Edmonton currently has five cases of COVID-19.

St. Joseph's Auxiliary Hospital no longer has a COVID-19 outbreak, after two weeks with no positive tests from any residents or staff.

There are currently 486 active cases in Alberta, 38 people are hospitalized with 7 in ICUs, and 151 people have died from coronavirus. Across Alberta 6,893 people have recovered from COVID-19.