‘Thriving and vibrant’: Mayoral candidates throw final pitches to improve downtown
The frontrunner candidates for mayor all agree downtown Edmonton still needs work as they placed bets on how best to improve the core in the final week before the vote.
“I just can’t imagine a thriving Edmonton without a thriving and vibrant downtown,” candidate Amarjeet Sohi said.
Sohi wants to make sure every citizen has a park within a 10-minute walk. He‘s also proposing designating the river valley as an urban national park, and pitching a plan to activate unused space in the core.
“Festivals are so critical, that’s why animating our back alleys and empty parking lots are so critical, and that’s why safety is so critical,” he said.
Candidate Mike Nickel stirred controversy early in his campaign by issuing a “downtown travel advisory.” He insists downtown is not as safe as it should be.
“Everyone knows that if you’re downtown, you have to watch out. If you don’t have safety, you can’t have a marketplace, if you don’t have a marketplace you can’t do business,” he said.
Candidate Kim Krushell released a plan to reduce the concentration of supervised injection sites north of downtown and believes red tape for businesses is also hurting the core.
“One of the things that I would do is obviously reduce on the permitting side so that businesses can have more outdoor space options,” she promised.
Krushell supports a day pass for downtown attractions like the museum, art gallery and theatres to help increase traffic and vibrancy.
That’s the goal of candidate Cheryll Watson’s “central business neighbourhood” concept - which offers public WiFi, phone charging stations, and free transit downtown.
“Without a thriving downtown, and its enormous impact to the entire region and province, we are in for years of economic hardships, and we risk losing the incredible gains we’ve made in developing our city core,” her website read.
Candidate Micheal Oshry supports the $5 million “downtown vibrancy strategy” the outgoing council passed in June and he wants to redevelop the Rossdale Power Plant.
“I think we need to have a meeting place in the heart of the city where people can have a glass of wine or a coffee in the river valley and do something cool with that building,” he proposed.
Edmonton’s election is on Monday, Oct. 18.
A complete list of candidates for mayor is available on the City of Edmonton website.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. says it will permit entry of Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | U.S. says it will permit entry of Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses
The U.S. says it will allow Canadians into the country who have received a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule, when the U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8.
Testing shows high concentrations of fuel in Iqaluit water
The City of Iqaluit says testing shows a high concentration of fuel in a tank that supplies water to the Nunavut capital.
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
U.K. counterterror officers investigating MP's stabbing death
A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, an attack that united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
U.S. land border reopening to Canadians Nov. 8: What you need to know
Starting Nov. 8, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020. Here's what we know so far.
House of Commons seats to increase from 338 to 342 as early as 2024
Canadians will be electing more MPs across the country as soon as 2024, as the House of Commons seat count is going to be increasing from 338 to 342. While most provinces' seat counts remain unchanged, Alberta will be gaining the most new ridings, while Quebec will be losing one.
Alta. woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of toddler
A two-year-old’s death in central Alberta has been ruled a homicide.
Constitutional challenge of vaccine card filed by 2 B.C. women
Two British Columbia women who say doctors advised them against getting COVID-19 vaccines have filed a constitutional challenge of the province's vaccine passport.
Hundreds of samples from Ontario grocery stores examined for coronavirus; all test negative
A new study tested more than 900 samples from high-touch surfaces in Ontario grocery stores for SARS-CoV-2 and found zero positive results, suggesting the risk of exposure to the virus in grocery stores is low.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 16 more deaths, 1,051 new cases on Friday
Hospitalizations remain high but continue to trend downward with 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 229 in intensive care units.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. says it will permit entry of Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses
The U.S. says it will allow Canadians into the country who have received a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule, when the U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8.
-
'Never asked': B.C. couple claims COVID-19 documentation wasn't checked on international flight
A British Columbia man says he and his wife weren't asked for proof of vaccination or for negative COVID-19 tests on a flight from Cabo San Lucas to Calgary this week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigate shooting in front of school
Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon.
-
Greg Fertuck suffered memory loss during undercover police tactic, defence argues
Greg Fertuck’s lawyer argued the RCMP manipulated an alcoholic liar suffering from memory loss into confessing to murder.
-
Sask. snowbirds excited to head south when U.S. border reopens
Nov. 8 is the tentative date for the United States government to reopen its land and sea borders to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers.
Regina
-
4 more COVID-19 deaths, 312 new cases reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 312 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and four more deaths.
-
Proof of vaccination to be required in Sask. fast food restaurants, liquor stores
The Government of Saskatchewan has added more businesses, including fast food restaurants and liquor stores, to the list of spaces that will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
-
98% of SHA physicians, staff attest to being fully vaccinated
Nearly all Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) physicians and staff have attested to being fully vaccinated.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick pastor jailed for a week as judge considers COVID-19 contempt charge
A New Brunswick pastor is in custody after a court hearing Friday over his alleged breaches of COVID-19 public health rules was adjourned until next week.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases rise to 199
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 199.
-
N.S. searchers find body of missing fishing captain from Mi'kmaw community
Searchers have found the body of a missing fishing captain from a Mi'kmaw community who went overboard during his vessel's journey back to harbour.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Final COVID-19 update of the week includes 13 deaths in just 24 hours in B.C.
Another 13 people have died in the latest 24-hour period examined by public health officials, the province said in its final COVID-19 update of the week.
-
Constitutional challenge of vaccine card filed by 2 B.C. women
Two British Columbia women who say doctors advised them against getting COVID-19 vaccines have filed a constitutional challenge of the province's vaccine passport.
-
Downtown Eastside residents complain city sweeps target marginalized people's belongings
A group of Downtown Eastside residents and advocates gathered for a news conference Friday morning to decry street sweeps conducted by the City of Vancouver, which they say target people sleeping outdoors on East Hastings Street.
Northern Ontario
-
No new COVID-19 cases at homeless encampment in Sudbury
This week in Sudbury, there was an outbreak of COVID-19 in Memorial Park, where there is a growing encampment of homeless people.
-
Moose Factory resident charged with first-degree murder
A 31-year-old resident of Moose Factory First Nation has been charged with first-degree murder, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
Third confirmed death from COVID-19 in Timiskaming
A third person in its coverage area has died of COVID-19, the Timiskaming Health Unit announced Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Family may need to help care for loved ones in two southern Manitoba personal care homes
Family members who have loved ones living at two personal care homes in the Southern Health region tell CTV News they have been given the heads-up they may need to help with care starting next week.
-
Funding cuts, leadership indecision prompting Winnipeg doctor to quit
Dr. Sandor Demeter, a radiology specialist at Health Sciences Centre, is leaving his job because he says fiscal austerity and indecision by leadership are causing delays for cancer patients.
-
More enforcement of public health orders taking place in certain parts of Manitoba: justice minister
Manitoba’s justice minister said the province allocates more enforcement resources to certain parts of the province depending on their COVID-19 case counts and whether they are complaints of defiance.
Toronto
-
How to get your Ontario vaccine certificate QR code
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
-
Ontario couple 'bullied' by window company over bad reviews awarded $166,000
An Ontario couple sued because they wrote a bad online review about a window company have been awarded more than $166,000 after a judge found they were bullied over it.
-
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
Montreal
-
Forged Ontario vaccine proofs prompt Quebec to tighten verification process; police investigating
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mouvement Montreal candidate fired over controversial social media posts
A Mouvement Montreal candidate has been dropped from the party roster for posting several controversial images and statements to social media.
-
Sweet treat from sinister Netflix series 'Squid Game' a hit at Montreal shop
A sugar candy featured in the wildly popular Netflix series 'Squid Game' is causing a stir in Montreal. At Claude & Claudette Depanneur, a shop in St-Henri, Robert Kim sells Korean fare, including dalgona.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. says it will permit entry of Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses
The U.S. says it will allow Canadians into the country who have received a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule, when the U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8.
-
Lake Erie region from Windsor-Essex to Buffalo, NY under severe weather warnings
Lake Erie from Windsor-Essex to Buffalo, NY is under three weather warnings.
-
SUV ends up in Tobermory Harbour via boat ramp
A rainy and stormy night contributed to an SUV ending up in Georgian Bay Thursday night.
Kitchener
-
Another 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region
Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the area total to 19,890.
-
Here's how to download your COVID-19 vaccination receipt QR code
Ontario is launching an enhanced proof of vaccination certificate, which utilizes a QR code, starting Friday.
-
First home game where fully capacity allowed for Kitchener Rangers
The Friday night faceoff for the Kitchener Rangers against the Sarnia Sting at The Aud marks an important milestone.