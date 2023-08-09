Tickets for the 2023 Edmonton Fringe Festival now on sale

A preview of the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival was held Wednesday to give festival goers a sneak peek of what they can look forward to in the coming weeks.

"We are rejuvenating. We are reinventing. We are coming back and we are coming back in a really methodical, kind and intentional way," artistic director Murray Utas told reporters at the preview.

Utas said the 42nd annual festival will continue the work of rebuilding after the pandemic.

"We're walking back towards an experience where artists are wanting to create again and tell stories again."

Aniqa Charania is one of those artists.

The Edmonton-born actor met her fellow playwrights while studying in Scotland.

"It honestly made me just appreciate Edmonton so much and how personal and warm this city is. I'm just ready to come home honestly and integrate into this amazing arts scene," she said.

And she's sharing that experience with her European castmates who have travelled to the city for the first time.

"It's just so varied. Even in just these one minute clips we've seen today I'm like, 'Oh, I need to see that, I need to see that,'" said castmate Charlotte Szabo.

"Here it's just so welcoming and kind of really...I'm very grateful," Marion Poli said.

The actors will perform their musical cabaret The Catalogue of Sexual Anxieties at this year's festival.

It's one of more than 180 performances at 36 venues that will make up the 2023 festival.

Tickets for the performances went on sale Wednesday morning.

The Fringe runs Aug. 17 to 27.

