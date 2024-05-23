Tim Meadows pledges not to shave until the Oilers win the cup, who are the team's other famous fans?

"It's me, Tim Meadows, and I'm an Oilers fan."

An unlikely celebrity emerged from social media to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Saturday Night Live alumni and comedian Tim Meadows posted a video on Instagram wearing an Oilers hoodie on Wednesday, pledging not to shave until the Edmonton Oilers have won the Stanley Cup.

Meadows' unexpected fandom for the Oilers begs the question – which other celebrities don the orange and blue?

Here is a curated list of celebrity Oilers fans from "yeah, we already know" to "who knew?":

1. Brett Kissel - Country music singer

Canadian country singer Brett Kissel holds his faulty microphone asking the crowd to sing the "Star-Spangled Banner" before the start of the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers NHL hockey round two playoff hockey game in Edmonton, Sunday, April 30, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntoshAlberta-born country singer Brett Kissel kicks off as the most likely celebrity Oilers fan. He's always around to support his Edmonton Oilers – although Kissel was the subject of a light-hearted petition against him singing the United States national anthem at Oilers playoff games due to the team losing every game he's performed.

2. Kurt Browning - Figure skater

Figure skater Kurt Browning. (CRISTI CARRAS /Supplied)

Kurt Browning was the honorary captain for the Edmonton Oilers for the NHL's 75th anniversary in 2022. Browning made history at the 1988 World Figure Skating Championships for landing the very first quadruple jump in competition.

3. Jordan Buhat - Actor

Jordan Buhat at an Edmonton Oilers game. (Source: Edmonton Oilers / X) Jordan Buhat, known for his role as Vivek Shah in television series Grown-ish, is born in Edmonton. So this may come as no surprise that he reps the team's colours and is a life-long Oilers fan.

4. Todd McFarlane - Comic book writer and illustrator

Comic book artist Todd McFarlane in the Edmonton Oilers jersey he designed. (Source: Unknown)Born in Calgary, McFarlane is known for illustrating The Amazing Spider-Man comic book series throughout 1988 - 1990 and creating, writing and illustrating the Spawn comic-book series. McFarlane is also credited with designing the team's alternate oil-cog design in 2001 and was a former minority owner of the Edmonton Oilers.

5. Shaquille O'Neal - Former NBA star

Shaquille O'Neal shows off an Oilers jersey from Zach Hyman. (Source: Edmonton Oilers / X) Shaq and Oilers winger Zach Hyman recently struck up an unlikely friendship that led to the pair exchanging jerseys.

6. Ciara - Singer

Ciara in an Edmonton Oilers jersey. (Source: Ciara/Instagram)Ciara posted a video on Instagram on Feb. 4 with the pop singer wearing an Oilers jersey while her husband, Russel Wilson, rocks their baby to sleep before heading out on a night on the town.

7. Lil Nas X - Rap artist

Lil Nas X in an Edmonton Oilers jewelry. (Source: Lil Nas X / TikTok)Lil Nas X, who won two Grammys for his 2020 hit Old Town Road, is seen wearing a Wayne Gretzky jersey at a supermarket making a video for his TikTok account while wearing an Apple Pro Vision headset.

8. Jaleel White - Actor

Actor Jaleel White in an Edmonton Oilers jersey. (Source: Edmonton Oilers / X)Honestly, this one really comes as a surprise. Jaleel White, known for his role as Steve Urkel in the television series Family Matters, attended an Oilers playoff game in May 2023 and was featured on the Celebrity Look-Alike montage on the big screen.

The Edmonton Oilers face-off against the Dallas Stars Thursday in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Just like Tim Meadows and these other celebrity fans, Edmontonians are set to get loud for their hockey favourite team.