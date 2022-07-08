Timeline for Friday's storm system across Alberta
Timeline for Friday's storm system across Alberta
Severe thunderstorms are once again moving through central Alberta. Here are updates from CTV News Edmonton's chief meteorologist Josh Classen.
Josh Classen at 6:00 p.m.:
While the severe thunderstorm WATCH remains in effect for the City of Edmonton, the risk of severe weather is very low.
Some light rain is falling on parts of the city (looks like the SE might get completely missed). Heavier rain north of Edmonton is moving NE.
The next chance for precipitation is a slight risk of seeing the showers/thunderstorms south of Breton or the ones NW of Drayton Valley. If those do appear likely to hit the area, we'll send another update. Otherwise, this will be the end of today's updates. Thanks for following along.
Josh Classen at 5:10 p.m.:
A line of rain with two storm cells at either end of it are moving NE into the Edmonton region. These are non-severe storms but still producing some heavier downpours and strong wind gusts. The risk of hail is relatively low. The storms will quickly move through.
Josh Classen at 4:40 p.m.:
The thunderstorm that passed through the Wetaskiwin region has weakened, and the warning has ended for that area. Still expect rain, lightning and wind as it pushes through the Hay Lakes area.
A weak thunderstorm popped up over Sherwood Park and dumped some heavy rain there, but that has quickly moved east.
The best chance for a thunderstorm in Edmonton remains around 5:30-8 pm as the broken line of showers and isolated thunderstorms west of the city moves in.
That system includes a storm NE of Breton that is likely producing hail (as well as HEAVY rain).
Here are the current warnings and watches as of 4:40 pm
Josh Classen at 4:00 p.m.:
The severe storm near Wetaskiwin and Millet is weakening a bit, but still producing heavy rain and possibly some small hail. This storm will stay south of Edmonton as it moves NE.
However, there's a bit of rain falling on parts of south Edmonton on the northern edge of this cell. The best chance for a storm over Edmonton will come later this afternoon/early evening as the broken line from Drayton Valley to Lake Wabamun moves further east.
Severe storm SE of Red Deer continues to show signs of hail (possibly large hail) and heavy downpours. It's heading ENE towards the Delburne area.
Severe storm NW of Athabasca is moving NE and will likely stay north of Athabasca.
Also of note - lots of lightning showing up west of Fort McMurray, but that storm system will likely stay well to the west of Fort McMurray as it moves NE. That region COULD see some activity late tonight as the Athabasca-area storms move NE.
Josh Classen at 3:25 p.m.:
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for this storm cross the QE2 and heading east towards Wetaskiwin. LOTS of lightning, HEAVY rain and probably hail (possibly up to nickel-sized).
A severe thunderstorm west of Penhold and Innisfail has less lightning, but IS producing HEAVY rain and is showing signs of some broad rotation on radar. It's moving east at approx 30 km/h.
Josh Classen at 3:00 p.m.:
Friday's storms are a lot fewer and farther between. Plus, the tornado risk has moved east into Saskatchewan today. The city of Edmonton and all areas in yellow on the map below are under a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH (possibly severe thunderstorms).
The areas in red are under Severe Thunderstorm WARNINGs and are either currently or imminently seeing severe weather. The main threats from these storms are localized downpours, hail (possibly up to nickel-sized) and strong wind gusts.
Most (possibly all) of the severe storms will pass south of the Edmonton area. But, there is a chance of some showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and early this evening. (possibly as early as 4 p.m. for the SW corner of the city).
AND...although the risk is low, we can't rule out the chance of a severe storm late this afternoon.
