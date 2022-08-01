Timeline of Monday's severe storms across central Alberta

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden: Killing of al Qaeda leader is long-sought 'justice'

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Monday that al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he said delivered justice and hopefully 'one more measure of closure' to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island