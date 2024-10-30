EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Tooth-bearing carrot found in Alberta garden

    A carrot with a tooth growing out of it was discovered in Alberta several weeks ago in an undated photo. (Courtesy: Royal Alberta Museum) A carrot with a tooth growing out of it was discovered in Alberta several weeks ago in an undated photo. (Courtesy: Royal Alberta Museum)
    Share

    Sorry parents, your children might have a hard time eating their vegetables after seeing what the Royal Alberta Museum (RAM) posted online on Tuesday.

    It's an image of a carrot seemingly growing teeth of its own. Scary, indeed.

    The teething carrot was discovered in an Alberta garden several weeks ago by a gardener, according to a Facebook post from the museum.

    At first it was thought to be a fossil, however a RAM paleontologist said it's too young to be a fossil with how preserved the tooth was and how deep the soil was when it was discovered.

    The museum said it's likely the carrot grew around a carnassial tooth, which is the lower first molar of a canid, such as a dog or a coyote.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News