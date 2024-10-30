Tooth-bearing carrot found in Alberta garden

Sorry parents, your children might have a hard time eating their vegetables after seeing what the Royal Alberta Museum (RAM) posted online on Tuesday.

It's an image of a carrot seemingly growing teeth of its own. Scary, indeed.

The teething carrot was discovered in an Alberta garden several weeks ago by a gardener, according to a Facebook post from the museum.

At first it was thought to be a fossil, however a RAM paleontologist said it's too young to be a fossil with how preserved the tooth was and how deep the soil was when it was discovered.

The museum said it's likely the carrot grew around a carnassial tooth, which is the lower first molar of a canid, such as a dog or a coyote.