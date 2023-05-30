Topless Juno protester ordered to pay fine after guilty plea
The woman who protested topless at the Juno Awards in Edmonton in March has been fined for the stunt.
Casey Hatherly, 37, who goes by the name Ever, climbed onto the stage at Rogers Place in Edmonton on March 13 behind Avril Lavigne.
Ever said she travelled to Edmonton from her home in Vancouver specifically to crash the Junos to highlight the need for climate action.
"There was a lot of security, but I am pretty determined," she said. "I just did it. It's what I needed to do," she told CTV News Edmonton in March.
She said, "Save the Greenbelt," "Land back," and "Stop the TMX pipeline" were some of the messages she scrawled across her torso, back and arms.
Ever pleaded guilty to trespassing in May and was ordered to pay a fine of $600.
In April, the climate change group On2Ottawa said Ever had spray painted the entrance to the prime minister's office in Ottawa pink, and posed for a topless photo next to a sign reading "Demand climate action now!"
A topless protester is seen on April 15, 2023 in front of the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa. (On2Ottawa/Handout)
The group also said she had chained herself to the doorway.
With files from CP24
