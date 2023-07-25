Tornado, large hail west of Edmonton confirmed by Environment Canada

There was at least one tornado west of Edmonton Monday night as a severe storm rolled through, prompting warnings and watches for much of western Alberta.

The confirmed tornado swirled in the Wildwood area at 9:30 p.m., stated a morning update from Environment Canada.

"There have been no reports of damage specific to the tornado at this time. This tornado has not yet been given any rating as further investigation is required," the federal department said.

A tornado may have also happened near Cynthia, Alta., where a funnel cloud was spotted at roughly 6:05 p.m.

Significant hail fell east of Edson, some of it the size of golf balls and baseballs, Environment Canada said.

There was also some wind damage reported in the town of Westlock, about 85 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Anyone with pictures of tornadoes or any damage they may have caused is asked to call Environment Canada at 1-800-239-0484, email storm@ec.gc.ca or tweet #abstorm.

Storm damage in Westlock, Alta. on July 25, 2023. (Credit: Lorne Skuba)

Storm damage in Westlock, Alta. on July 25, 2023. (Credit: Lorne Skuba)

A storm passes through Barrhead, Alta. on July 24, 2023. (Credit: Nicole Chase)