Tornado tears through Alberta farmyard, no injuries reported

    No one was injured after a tornado hit a farmyard and house south of Camrose on Monday.

    It hit the outskirts of the town of Edberg, 30 kilometres south of Camrose, at approximately 4 p.m.

    A construction crew that was working nearby caught the twister on video.

    "It was calm, it wasn’t super windy when it went past … it was dead calm," Landon Letendre said.

    "It pretty much skipped all of town actually. It hit the north side, just north of town," Michael Arechuk added.

    The tornado tore through a farmyard, hitting a vacant house and tearing the doors off a shed.

    A rural property south of Edmonton was hit by a tornado on June 3, 2024. (David Ewasuk/CTV News Edmonton)

    "We did drive by after. We saw the shingles torn off the house and windows smashed and their little porch had fallen off the roof, and a radio tower or whatever on the side of the house had folded over," Arechuk said.

    The owner of the property told CTV News Edmonton a young couple had just moved out of the farmhouse.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk  

