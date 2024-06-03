Tornado watch alert ends for areas southeast of Edmonton

Note: The tornado watch advisory ended at 7:09 p.m. on Monday.

The potential for funnel clouds and weak, short-lived tornadoes exists through this afternoon and into this evening for areas southeast of Edmonton.

A tornado watch has been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for parts of the Leduc-Camrose-Wetaskiwin-Tofield region and the Lloydminster-Wainwright-Vermilion-Provost region.

Thunderstorms in parts of those regions have produced a landspout tornado near Edberg shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Some of the storms are also producing large hail, heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.

Reminder: A 'watch' means potential. A 'warning' means the severe weather is occurring or imminent.