EDMONTON -- An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued Saturday evening after a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was moving through northeastern parts of the province.

All tornado warnings were ended by 6:58 p.m.

The alert was first issued at 5:27 p.m. after Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for areas around St. Paul, Bonnyville, and Lac La Biche.

At 6:03 p.m. the alert was updated and said a thunderstorm about 25 kilometres east of Lac La Biche was "producing a tornado" and was moving northeast at 35 km/h.

“Seek shelter immediately in a basement or reinforced structure,” the alert read.

“Get low and put as many walls between yourself and the storm as possible. Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls.”

At 6:18 p.m. tornado watches were issued for Fort McMurray and Fort McKay.

Around 6:50 p.m. Environment Canada said the storm was moving northeast of Lac La Biche at 50 km/h.

Most of the province was put under a severe thunderstorm watch at 5:37 p.m. According to Environment Canada, conditions were favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain.