Tornado warning in western Alberta downgraded to severe thunderstorm warning

8:11 p.m.: The tornado warning issued for Yellowhead County has ended. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Brazeau County near Cynthia and Lodgepole.

Environment Canada says the thunderstorm is located near Cynthia and is moving east at 25 kilometres per hour.

The thunderstorm is capable of producing strong winds, nickel to ping pong ball size hail, and heavy rains.

7:50 p.m.: Environment and Canada meteorologists are currently tracking severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado 20 kilometres east of Cynthia.

Officials say Doppler radar shows a potential tornado moving east at 25 kilometres and hour. Communities in the path include Cynthia, Alberta.

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

Cynthia is about 170 kilometres west of Edmonton.

POSSIBLE TORNADO ALERT, 7:50PM: a rotating severe thunderstorm near Cynthia could be producing a tornado. If you are in this area, seek shelter immediately. If you are on the highway, shelter in a ditch or ravine. Follow @AB_EmergAlert for updates. #abstorm https://t.co/8BwRIw4Ox6 — Alberta Government (@YourAlberta) July 16, 2022

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.