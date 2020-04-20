EDMONTON -- Crews battled a fire in a townhouse complex in south Edmonton Monday morning.

The fire was in the Akam Patna Complex at 38 Street and 39 Avenue.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were called to the scene at 7 a.m. and brought the fire under control just after 8 a.m.

Paula Seale lives in the complex and was woken up by a man yelling and honking his horn.

"He was yelling 'fire, fire, fire!' And when I looked out the window, I could see the fire coming out the roof a couple doors down," she told CTV News Edmonton. "Very thankful to that gentleman who happened to be driving down the alley and got everyone awake."

Heavy smoke clouded the area as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

The fire spread to three neighbouring units. A fourth has been water and smoke damage. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to EFRS, one family was displaced are being assisted by the Emergency Support Response Team.