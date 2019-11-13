Traffic on Highway 16 and Highway 43 is slow after a gravel truck crashed through the guard rail on the overpass Wednesday morning.

Police told CTV that the crashed vehicle isn’t stable and they’re keeping people away from it. A second vehicle was also involved in the collision.

According to police, one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Speed and road conditions are behind investigated as possible factors in the collision.

One westbound lane remains closed. Police expect to have the vehicle removed and all lanes open by mid-afternoon Wednesday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall