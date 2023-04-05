Train carrying grain derails in Strathcona County

A train partially derailed in Strathcona County early Wednesday morning.

A total of 17 cars left the tracks near Wye Road and Range Road 213 shortly after 6 a.m., the county's fire department confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

The department said its services were not needed once it arrived at the scene.

The train was carrying grain, according to a public traffic notice by the county.

Traffic was unaffected by the crash, but the track was expected to be closed for 24 hours.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to CN Rail and RCMP for more information.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.